Looking for the best days to travel for Thanksgiving? Let’s help you out!

Now, I fully understand why half of America is already sitting in their car with snacks packed and the GPS screaming “RECALCULATING!”

Triple-A says a record 82 million of us are hitting the road for Thanksgiving this year—73 million driving, 6 million flying and 2.5 million hopping on trains, buses or whatever will move them forward. (I’m traveling by canoe. Don’t ask.)

And if you’re joining the migration, just know the WORST times to leave look like the world’s longest “don’t even try it” window: Tuesday from noon to 9 P.M. and Wednesday from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. Basically… if the sun’s up, traffic’s up.

The trip home isn’t any kinder—Sunday the 30th from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. is going to be a parking lot and Monday the 1st from noon to 8 P.M. will be even worse thanks to commuter traffic.

But good news: Thanksgiving Day itself is actually one of the best times to drive. You’ll practically have the roads to yourself while everyone else argues over who forgot the rolls.

Car rentals are also down 15% this year and gas is hovering around last year’s $3.06 average—so at least your wallet gets a tiny Thanksgiving blessing. Safe travels! 🦃🚗

P.S. I was kidding about the canoe... I’ll be flying! 😉

Source/Read more ➡️ AAA/ABC News