Look What You Made BOO! — Taylor Swift’s Exes Halloween style Hope her exes can “shake it off”

Taylor Swift’s love life has inspired albums, tours and now—Halloween decorations!

A home in Hoboken, New Jersey has turned heartbreak into haunting with a front-yard display called “Taylor’s Graveyard of Heartbreak.” The spooky-clever setup features tombstones labeled with the names of some of Taylor’s most famous exes—Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn.

Missing from the graveyard: Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Taylor Lautner and Conor Kennedy—reportedly because, well, even heartbreak art has a budget. The homeowners couldn’t afford all the ghosts of boyfriends past.

But the real kicker? There’s a skeleton Travis Kelce down on one “knee(cap)” proposing to a skeleton Taylor—clearly a tongue-in-cheek nod to her current romance. Oh, and music mogul Scooter Braun even made the cut—trapped in a cage labeled with his name.

Whether you’re a Swiftie or just admire A-plus Halloween creativity, you’ve got to admit: this “Graveyard of Heartbreak” is both savage and seasonal perfection. Taylor might say she’s “shaking it off,” but this display has fans dying laughing!