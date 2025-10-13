Look What You Made BOO! — Taylor Swift’s Exes Halloween style

Hope her exes can “shake it off”

Taylor Swift in 'The Fate of Ophelia' (TAS Rights Management)
By Mike Kruz

Taylor Swift’s love life has inspired albums, tours and now—Halloween decorations!

A home in Hoboken, New Jersey has turned heartbreak into haunting with a front-yard display called “Taylor’s Graveyard of Heartbreak.” The spooky-clever setup features tombstones labeled with the names of some of Taylor’s most famous exes—Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn.

Missing from the graveyard: Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Taylor Lautner and Conor Kennedy—reportedly because, well, even heartbreak art has a budget. The homeowners couldn’t afford all the ghosts of boyfriends past.

But the real kicker? There’s a skeleton Travis Kelce down on one “knee(cap)” proposing to a skeleton Taylor—clearly a tongue-in-cheek nod to her current romance. Oh, and music mogul Scooter Braun even made the cut—trapped in a cage labeled with his name.

Whether you’re a Swiftie or just admire A-plus Halloween creativity, you’ve got to admit: this “Graveyard of Heartbreak” is both savage and seasonal perfection. Taylor might say she’s “shaking it off,” but this display has fans dying laughing!

@kathifinni1

Haunting season (Taylor’s Version) 👻🪦 Shoutout to the creative spooky souls who created this masterpiece! #taylorswift #halloween #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl #halloweendecor

♬ ootw x lwymmd - addi 🪩
Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

