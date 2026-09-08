Live Long and Prosper... for 60 years on Star Trek Day!

American actors Leonard Nimoy, George Takei, Walter Koenig, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, and Canadian William Shatner on the set of Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Happy Star Trek Day! (from a Star Wars guy) 🖖

This year, Trekkies have an extra reason to celebrate: Star Trek officially turns 60 today. The original series made its TV debut on September 8, 1966, introducing us to Kirk, Spock and the crew of the Enterprise, and somehow, six decades later, we’re still boldly going.

The franchise has been celebrating throughout 2026, including the debut of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, a new season of Strange New Worlds, a 60th anniversary appearance at Comic-Con and even a Star Trek float in the Rose Parade.

The birthday party has gone into warp speed this week, too. Restored versions of the first four Star Trek movies have returned to more than 750 theaters nationwide, fans in London are attempting a Guinness World Record involving the Vulcan salute and a Starfleet Delta badge is even spending the anniversary aboard the International Space Station.

Not bad for a TV show that lasted just three seasons when it originally aired. Sixty years, countless movies and TV adventures later, Star Trek is still going where few franchises have gone before. Live long and prosper! 🖖