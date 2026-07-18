Life Lessons lost on today’s kids Thankful that we had to figure out much on our own growing up...

Honestly, growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Sure, we didn’t have smartphones, GPS, or YouTube tutorials to bail us out every five minutes, but somehow we figured it out.

We learned how to entertain ourselves when we were bored, solved problems on our own, rode our bikes until the streetlights came on and made real friendships by actually knocking on someone’s front door. Looking back, those weren’t just good memories... they were life lessons that helped shape who so many of us are today.

A new article highlights some of those “lost” lessons, from being comfortable with silence to learning independence, creativity and optimism. It’s not about saying one generation is better than another as every generation has its strengths, but it is a fun reminder of just how different growing up was before we were all glued to screens.

If you’re feeling a little nostalgic, it’s definitely worth a read. Check out the full article below!

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