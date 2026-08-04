Less is more... in a new plastic surgery trend? “Quiet luxury” cosmetic work is all the rage

Apparently the newest status symbol isn’t a Rolex or a designer bag… it’s plastic surgery that nobody can tell you had!

Plastic surgeons say the trend now is “quiet luxury” cosmetic work, pretty much little tweaks that just make you look refreshed and well-rested. Basically, you show up Monday morning looking ten years younger and tell everybody, “Oh, I just caught up on sleep and drank more water this weekend.”

And the “less is more” trend is happening with everything from facelifts and injections to breast augmentations.

So we’ve officially reached the point where the most expensive compliment you can get is… “You look great! Did you get some sleep?”

Yep. Eight hours… and possibly a board-certified surgeon. My question... does it cost LESS too??

Read more here ➡️ Dailymail