Less “digital,” more “analog” in 2026? More and more of us are trying to get back to a lo-fi life

Low and behold… America is finally trying to unplug — and honestly, we kinda love this journey for us!

A new poll says half of Americans are actively disconnecting from the digital world and leaning back into more analog ways of living in 2026. Pens. Paper. Real books. Board games. Actual alarm clocks that don’t come with 37 notifications before your feet hit the floor.

And yes, people are dusting off paper calendars, wearing real watches, even writing letters like it’s 1994 and stamps still matter. Turns out, staring at screens all day is exhausting. Who knew?!

And tucked right there in the Top 10? Analog music. Records. CDs. And—say it louder for the people in the back—the radio!

No buffering. No scrolling. No algorithm deciding what mood you’re in today. Just voices, music and moments happening in real time.

So if you’re craving a little less digital noise and a little more human connection… congratulations. You’re already doing it. Low and behold — listening to the radio. But we knew that already, didn’t we? 😉📻

Yes... we recognize the irony of reading about this online, but still, get the whole story here ➡️ Talker