Kristy Talks To Mike Love/Beach Boys

Kristy Knight with Mike Love from the Beach Boys

If you’re a big fan of The Beach Boys - you’ll want to hear this interview! I was able to speak with a legend/icon! What a pleasure. I found out some cool things that may be a surprise to you, too.

Mike credits TAMPA for breaking the song Kokomo and adding to it’s HUGE success!

He had to take his Uncle to court.

John Stamos invited the band to appear on Full House - which added to their success and recognition. You can still see them on re-runs!

Listen to the full interview HERE:

Kristy Interviews Mike Love

*AND DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT THE BEACH BOYS IN CONCERT - April 26th at 6pm - BUSCH GARDENS FOOD, WINE & GARDEN FESTIVAL!