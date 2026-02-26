Kristy Interviews Alicia Witt

I was very excited when I heard I’d be interviewing her - especially because one of my all time favorite Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies is A VERY MERRY MIX UP and she’s in it!

You may also know her from the horror movie with Nicolas Cage, Longlegs! Or the movie Two Weeks Notice with Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant. She’s been in soooo many films and shows!

But did you also know she plays piano and sings?

YES!

And she’ll be performing at the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall on March 1st.

Hear the interview: https://www.1055thedove.com/on-demand/kristy-knight-speaks-with-alicia-witt/e46efa93-5b94-4a76-9d45-88cdf8ffa511/