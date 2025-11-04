Kids are curious... but just how curious? And How Many Times Can You Say “Be Careful” in a Day?

If you’ve ever spent a full day with a toddler, you know one thing for sure — curiosity doesn’t take lunch breaks!

A new survey finds that parents of little ones get hit with around 46 questions a day… and that’s before breakfast. From “Where do dreams go when we wake up?” to “If time had a smell, what would it smell like?” — it’s basically living with a pint-sized philosopher who’s also fascinated by doorstops, worms, and elevator buttons.

And while parents want to encourage all that wonder, they’re also just trying to keep everyone alive — saying “be careful” 27 times a day and “don’t touch that” another 25. Even then, 38% still lie awake at night wondering if they handled things right.

The good news? Ninety-one percent of moms and dads say they’re doing their best to nurture that natural curiosity. So the next time your kid asks if a hippo can outrun an elephant… maybe just smile, grab your phone and Google it together!

