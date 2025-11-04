Kids are curious... but just how curious?

And How Many Times Can You Say “Be Careful” in a Day?

curious kids
By Mike Kruz

If you’ve ever spent a full day with a toddler, you know one thing for sure — curiosity doesn’t take lunch breaks!

A new survey finds that parents of little ones get hit with around 46 questions a day… and that’s before breakfast. From “Where do dreams go when we wake up?” to “If time had a smell, what would it smell like?” — it’s basically living with a pint-sized philosopher who’s also fascinated by doorstops, worms, and elevator buttons.

And while parents want to encourage all that wonder, they’re also just trying to keep everyone alive — saying “be careful” 27 times a day and “don’t touch that” another 25. Even then, 38% still lie awake at night wondering if they handled things right.

The good news? Ninety-one percent of moms and dads say they’re doing their best to nurture that natural curiosity. So the next time your kid asks if a hippo can outrun an elephant… maybe just smile, grab your phone and Google it together!

Source and to read more ➡️ Talker

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!