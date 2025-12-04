Keep the Change, Ya Filthy Animal — You’ll Need It for Christmas at The Plaza! Lost in New York… and Inflation!

Can you believe it’s been 33 years since “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”? Where has the time gone?!

Little Kevin McCallister might’ve checked into The Plaza Hotel solo, but his 1992 adventure would cost a lot more these days. A new study finds his iconic stay would now set you back more than $8,500—that’s a 303% jump from the original bill!

His fancy suite alone went from $1,100 to over $6,200 a night, and that epic room service order—complete with his 16-scoop ice cream sundae—would cost more than $2,200 in 2025. At that rate, even Mr. Duncan’s Toy Chest would have to run a Black Friday sale!

The good news? You can still relive the “Home Alone” magic for free—just cue up the movie, grab some ice cream and let your imagination run wild. But if you must stay at The Plaza, maybe skip the limo and that $350 “Home Alone Sundae.” As Kevin would say, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal”—because you’re gonna need it!

Read more here ➡️ NY Post