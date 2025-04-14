Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and an all-female crew went to space today! The Blue Origin flight lasted about eight minutes and brought the crew to the edge of space

8 minutes. That’s how long the all-female crew on Blue Origin Flight NS-31 were in flight earlier today.

Don’t you wish your commute home was that short?!

The round-trip expedition went to the edge of space and quickly came back to earth, as the women inside — including Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez — could be heard shouting in excitement from inside their New Shepard rocket.

The group of six also included former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

