Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and an all-female crew went to space today!

The Blue Origin flight lasted about eight minutes and brought the crew to the edge of space

NS-31 Blue Origin all-women space flight Photo from Blue Origin Instagram
By Mike Kruz

8 minutes. That’s how long the all-female crew on Blue Origin Flight NS-31 were in flight earlier today.

Don’t you wish your commute home was that short?!

The round-trip expedition went to the edge of space and quickly came back to earth, as the women inside — including Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez — could be heard shouting in excitement from inside their New Shepard rocket.

The group of six also included former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Check out a video of their voyage from start to finish ⬇️⬇️ below!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!