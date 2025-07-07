Jurassic World Rebirth AND F1

I saw them BOTH over the holiday weekend. Did you!?

A few thoughts.. What a start to the Jurassic World: Rebirth movie! Wow.

I try to eliminate stress from my life. And this was not the movie to see if you’re trying to do that. LOL! It was really good and ACTION PACKED right out of the gate! Totally different than I thought the movie was going to be, but in my opinion, this was the best one since the original Jurassic Park movie. And I’ve seen them all.

Curious to know what you thought..?

IN the movie F1, I thought Brad Pitt was a rockstar. He did such a great job and reminded me of Robert Redford the entire time I watched the movie.. in looks and mannerisms (the squinty eye look, etc)

Jurassic World Rebirth was #1 over the holiday in the box office with approximately $147 domestic and $322 worldwide!