J-Lo Has One Request for Your Group Chat: Please Stop! When celebs are just like us...

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the everyday annoyance living rent-free in her head: a group chat that refuses to end!

She would like one person to say “Sounds good,” finalize the plans and release everybody back into society.

If you’ve watched one simple dinner invitation generate 47 notifications, three side conversations and a completely unrelated photo of somebody’s dog, you understand.

Some group chats bring people together. Others accomplish in nine hours what one text could have handled before breakfast.

One question... how do I get J-Lo into my groupchat to begin with?!