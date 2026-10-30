J-Lo Has One Request for Your Group Chat: Please Stop!

When celebs are just like us...

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
By Mike Kruz

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the everyday annoyance living rent-free in her head: a group chat that refuses to end!

She would like one person to say “Sounds good,” finalize the plans and release everybody back into society.

If you’ve watched one simple dinner invitation generate 47 notifications, three side conversations and a completely unrelated photo of somebody’s dog, you understand.

Some group chats bring people together. Others accomplish in nine hours what one text could have handled before breakfast.

One question... how do I get J-Lo into my groupchat to begin with?!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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