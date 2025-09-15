Jingle Bells Before Jack-O’-Lanterns?

From Pumpkins to Peppermint: Costco Skips Ahead to Christmas

one holiday at a time!
By Mike Kruz

It’s still technically summer until September 22nd, but don’t tell that to Costco!

A shopper in Royal Palm Beach spotted full-on Christmas displays—trees, lights, inflatables, the works—already competing for space with mountains of Halloween candy.

That means you could be munching on fun-size Snickers while tossing a six-foot Santa into your cart, all before the first pumpkin spice latte has even cooled down. Forget spooky season—Costco seems to think it’s time to deck the halls right now!

Of course, not everyone minds. Some people grumble, “Please noooo, it’s way too soon!” while others are practically humming Jingle Bells on the way to the checkout, excited about snagging early bargains.

So, let’s settle this seasonal showdown: Are you team ‘excited for a deal on a new Christmas tree’, or team ‘one holiday at a time?!’ 🎄🎃🦃

