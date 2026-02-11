James Van Der Beek gone at age 48 and why this one hits differently... Having a battle with colorectal cancer myself, news of his passing conjures up all sorts of emotions

FILE - James Van Der Beek attends the premiere of "The Words" in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, 2012. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Today is one of those days that hits a little differently for a lot of us who grew up in the late ’90s and early 2000s. News of James Van Der Beek’s passing at just 48 years of age after a brave battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, is heartbreaking.

A statement posted on the actor’s official Instagram page Wednesday said Van Der Beek died earlier in the day. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

Far too young.

Like so many people, my first introduction to James was as the title character on Dawson’s Creek. Whether you were “Team Dawson” or “Team Pacey”, those characters were part of our lives, growing up at a time when everything felt a little bigger, a little more emotional and a little more real.

Today, none of that matters. Today, we are ALL Team James.

This one also feels personal for me. Ten years ago, I received my own colorectal cancer diagnosis.

I was fortunate.

Catching it fairly early, having a great team of doctors and following the plan they concocted for me and follow-ups since have made all the difference. And that’s why moments like this matter beyond the sadness.

Colorectal cancer doesn’t always come with loud warning signs and it doesn’t only affect people later in life. Screenings, checkups and paying attention to your body can truly save your life, especially if there’s a family history.

If sharing this encourages even one person to make that appointment they’ve been putting off, it’s worth saying out loud.

From Dawson’s Creek to Varsity Blues, James Van Der Beek gave us characters we connected with, stories we grew up alongside and moments that still make us smile.

Today, we remember the actor, the father, the husband and the person behind those roles. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and everyone who loved him.

So, again, maybe the best way to honor him is by taking care of ourselves and each other, by staying on top of our health, getting screened and reminding the people we love to do the same. God bless! 🙏