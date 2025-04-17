Is YOUR perfect cup of coffee at home?

The majority of us wake up and head to the coffee pot

coffee at home
By Mike Kruz

It truly might be the best part of waking up!

New data from the National Coffee Association finds that 2/3 of we Americans drink coffee every day.

According to their Spring 2025 National Coffee Data Trends Report, we drink 3 cups of java per day on average and making it at home, is most popular, with 71% of coffee drinkers enjoying ours there, compared to 16% who only drink coffee made somewhere else.

Makes sense to me.

We can enjoy it in the comfort of our own home, just the way we like it, without getting ourselves presentable enough to make it to our local coffee shop. Plus... it’s a whole lot CHEAPER too!

How about you?

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

