Is your home PERFECT for hosting Thanksgiving?

Check out the top 5 things we look for

Thanksgiving table
By Mike Kruz

Now I know why I’ve never hosted Thanksgiving or Christmas in my one-bedroom apartment… because according to a new poll from Realtor.com, the secret ingredient to a perfect holiday gathering isn’t the turkey— it’s SQUARE FOOTAGE!

Yep, 92% of people say a big kitchen is the number-one key to hosting. Another 92% say you need a big living room, which makes sense… where else are you putting the cousins who show up uninvited and immediately ask, “What’s the WiFi?”

A big dining room also ranks high—though let’s be real, most of us have pulled off a holiday meal at a wobbly folding table that’s seen better days. Extra bathrooms? Essential. If you’ve only got one, it will be punished.

And outdoor space made the list too—whether it’s for a breath of fresh air or just a strategic place to send noisy kids with a football. Even a double oven made the cut!

In fact, half of homebuyers say being able to host Thanksgiving is a major factor when house-shopping.

Honestly? Same.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be over here Googling “homes with at least two bathrooms and emotional support kitchen islands.”

Source and to read more ➡️ Realtor.com/PR Newswire

