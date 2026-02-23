Is this TOO MUCH coffee? Dunkin’ offering a BUCKET of iced java in New England stores

Is there such a thing as too much coffee? ☕ Apparently, we’re about to find out!

Dunkin’ is testing a brand-new 48-ounce iced coffee… and yes, it literally comes in a BUCKET. For context, a Venti iced coffee at Starbucks is 24 ounces — so this thing is basically a “hold my caffeine” moment.

It’s rolling out at select locations in New England for around ten bucks and while bucket-sized coffee went viral with smaller shops last summer, Dunkin’ decided to supersize the trend.

And before you ask — no, it’s not meant to be shared. There’s one straw hole. This is a solo mission. The only hiccup? It doesn’t fit in your car’s cup holder, which feels like a minor design flaw for something that screams “morning commute.”

Nationwide release TBD… but if you see someone walking around with what looks like a beach pail full of iced coffee, just know: they’ve committed!

