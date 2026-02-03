Is THIS the best Super Bowl commercial? We’ve seen a few so far, but this one might be the best yet!

The “big game” is this Sunday, but we’ve already seen a handful of Super Bowl commercials... Let’s be honest — most of them feel like the movie trailers before the real movie starts.

Then Xfinity showed up and absolutely changed the game.

Their new spot reimagines Jurassic Park with one simple twist: what if the park’s tech actually worked? Cue an Xfinity technician stepping in at the exact moment everything famously goes sideways, fixing the system in seconds and completely rewriting movie history.

Instead of chaos, dinosaurs run smoothly, the park thrives and we get digitally de-aged versions of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum living their best lives.

It’s clever, nostalgic and laugh-out-loud funny — and the cherry on top is that it was directed by Taika Waititi, which explains why it feels more like a mini comedy blockbuster than a commercial.

Honestly? If this is the bar for Super Bowl ads this year, everyone else might as well pack it up now.