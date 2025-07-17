Is there a mountain lion roaming the streets of Rochester, New York?

Check out this eyewitness account. It’s the best thing you’ll see all week!

Curtis Jones
By Mike Kruz

Hide your kids! Hide your wife!

Rochester, New York is panicking with a possible mountain lion spotted in the city.

Local man, Curtis Jones, said he came face-to-face with the big cat last week and was definitely unnerved by the encounter.

Videos of the mountain lion are out there, posted online and that’s how authorities found out. They put a short shelter in place order up for the town.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said based on a doorbell cam video, the animal does appear to (possibly) be a mountain lion.

The last one spotted in New York state was in 2011.

But... it’s Curtis’ eyewitness account that’s getting everyone talking! You gotta check that out below... ⬇️⬇️

