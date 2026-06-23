Is “The FIFA 15” America’s Newest Export? International soccer visitors are absolutely IN LOVE with the United States!

Move over, Freshman 15. International soccer fans visiting the U.S. for the World Cup are joking that they’re leaving with “The FIFA 15” instead, thanks to a crash course in America’s favorite pastime: eating absolutely everything!

Social media is full of visitors discovering the wonders of ranch dressing, BBQ, giant steaks, pizza, deli sandwiches and fast-food staples like Chipotle, Dunkin’, Raising Cane’s and Taco Bell.

For many fans, the games have become just part of the adventure. The real competition seems to be seeing how many calories can fit between kickoff and the final whistle. And judging by the videos online, America is undefeated.

The funniest part? Some visitors are already figuring out how to smuggle a little taste of America back home. Ranch dressing, BBQ sauces, snacks, packaged foods and even a few bottles of booze are making their way onto souvenir shopping lists.

So while one team will eventually lift the trophy, it looks like American comfort food may be the real World Cup champion!

Read more here ➡️ Today.com