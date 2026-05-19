Is the “dad bod” no longer in fashion? No surprise with the GLP-1 drug craze these days

There was a time when the “dad bod” was supposedly having a moment. You know… the slightly soft, “I grill on weekends and know how to assemble patio furniture” physique. Not anymore, it looks!

According to a new survey from adult entertainment site SoloFun, women rated men around 15% body fat as the most physically attractive, so more “naturally fit” than superhero shredded.

Meanwhile, softer body types ranked lower on the attraction scale… although researchers say the “dad bod” still scores points for seeming warm, friendly and relationship material.

What’s interesting is the double standard the study uncovered. While men apparently got higher ratings for being lean and athletic, women weren’t expected to look ultra-thin.

Curvier body types were actually preferred, with names like Beyoncé and Ashley Graham mentioned as examples of the ideal balance.

Whatever happened to “body positivity?” Then again, maybe it’s no surprise with GLP-1 drugs being all the rage right now. One minute we were celebrating the dad bod… the next minute everybody’s suddenly meal-prepping the lean meats and veggies and hitting the elliptical!

Read more here ➡️ NYPost