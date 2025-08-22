Is “Airplane” the funniest movie of the past 50 years?

Collider.com seems to think so

Airplane movie
By Mike Kruz

Every now and then, a movie comes along that makes you laugh so hard you forget where you are. Collider.com recently tried to settle the impossible debate: What are the funniest movies of the last 50 years?

In my mind, their list got a lot right. Here’s how they rank the Top 10:

  1. Airplane! (1980) – No surprise here. It’s the godfather of absurd comedy. If you can’t laugh at “Don’t call me Shirley,” we might not be able to sit together on a plane.
  2. This Is Spinal Tap (1984) – Rock mockumentary perfection. Turn it up to eleven and you’ll get why it’s #2.
  3. The Birdcage (1996) – Robin Williams and Nathan Lane are simply legendary here. Pure chaos, pure brilliance.
  4. Bridesmaids (2011) – Still the best bachelorette party you never want to attend.
  5. The Big Lebowski (1998) – The Dude abides… and so do we, whenever this movie comes on.
  6. Clerks (1994) – Black-and-white, low-budget, but somehow still one of the funniest hangout comedies ever.
  7. Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) – “Always look on the bright side of life.” Whistling optional.
  8. Superbad (2007) – A coming-of-age comedy that gave us McLovin’. Enough said.
  9. A Fish Called Wanda (1988) – A little forgotten by some, but Jamie Lee Curtis and John Cleese made magic.
  10. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) – 60% of the time, it works every time.

So, next rainy weekend, maybe this one... if you’re looking for a guaranteed laugh, this top 10 isn’t a bad place to start. Just don’t forget the popcorn... and maybe a friend who can quote along with you!

Did they miss anything in your mind? Read more from Collider ➡️ HERE!

