Imagine going on a trip and only packing ONE shirt! A company unveiling a t-shirt that can supposedly stay odor-free for more than a month of daily wear

Packing for a trip always seems to come down to one question: How many shirts do you actually need?

If you’re heading out for two weeks, are you rolling up 14 or 15 into your suitcase... just in case? Or are you the type who packs light because you know you’ll have access to a washer and dryer?

Now imagine taking just one!

A clothing company says they’ve developed a t-shirt that can supposedly stay odor-free for more than a month of daily wear, even during the summer. According to the company, the fabric is woven with materials like silver, copper, zinc, gold, volcanic ash and a couple of secret ingredients that are designed to keep odors from building up.

If the claims hold up, it could be a game-changer for travelers who hate checking bags or trying to squeeze everything into a carry-on. Fewer clothes means lighter luggage, more room for souvenirs and a lot less time spent deciding what to wear each morning.

Would you trust one shirt for an entire vacation? Or is there a point where no amount of “odor-fighting technology” is going to convince you it’s still fresh?

Take a look at the company’s claims below and decide for yourself.