As If! “Clueless” Is Coming Back Alicia Silverstone the first to confirm a return

Grab the plaid skirts and prepare to feel extremely old: “Clueless” is getting a sequel series on Paramount Plus, with Alicia Silverstone returning as Cher Horowitz, roughly 30 years after the original movie.

This time, Cher is a successful business owner and mom to a teenage daughter who’s about to start high school. Which means Cher has officially gone from “Ugh, as if!” to “Ugh, did you finish your homework?”

The series will film in Los Angeles, with original director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence joining Silverstone as executive producers. Production is expected to start next year, with no other casting announced yet.

Personally, I just need to know one thing: Does Cher still have that computerized closet? Because 30 years later, I’m still waiting for technology to deliver the one thing that movie promised us!