As If! “Clueless” Is Coming Back

Alicia Silverstone the first to confirm a return

National Film Registry "Clueless" (1995) (Paramount Pictures/Library of Congress)
By Mike Kruz

Grab the plaid skirts and prepare to feel extremely old: “Clueless” is getting a sequel series on Paramount Plus, with Alicia Silverstone returning as Cher Horowitz, roughly 30 years after the original movie.

This time, Cher is a successful business owner and mom to a teenage daughter who’s about to start high school. Which means Cher has officially gone from “Ugh, as if!” to “Ugh, did you finish your homework?”

The series will film in Los Angeles, with original director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence joining Silverstone as executive producers. Production is expected to start next year, with no other casting announced yet.

Personally, I just need to know one thing: Does Cher still have that computerized closet? Because 30 years later, I’m still waiting for technology to deliver the one thing that movie promised us!

Read more here ➡️ Newser

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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