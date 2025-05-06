If being a mom were a full time job, how much a year should moms make? The annual Mother’s Day Index has some answers

Mom sure does a lot around the house and away from it too that goes unpaid! Hopefully you’re thanking her in other ways, or if YOU are MOM, we hope you’re feeling appreciated.

From the cooking to the cleaning, help with homework to the house work, caregiving, emotional support... and don’t forget the mountains of laundry too, according to the 15th annual Mother’s Day Index, moms SHOULD be getting a $145,235 yearly salary for all they do!

That’s a 4% increase from last year.

Maybe get her a day at the spa, at the very least, for all the grief she has to put up with all year!

