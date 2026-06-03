I would have been grounded forever... “Beggars can’t be choosers” is something I’ve carried with me from childhood

Talk about looking a gift car in the grille!

A mom thought she was giving her daughter the perfect college graduation present when she paid cash for a used Honda. Instead of saying “thank you,” the new grad reportedly complained that the car wasn’t good enough and asked her mom to sell it and buy her a Mercedes instead.

That’s right... a free, reliable vehicle wasn’t enough because it didn’t come with a luxury badge on the hood.

The mom turned to social media for advice, and the internet didn’t hold back. Most commenters sided with Mom, pointing out that a Honda is known for reliability and that many graduates would be thrilled just to have a car... any car... waiting for them after graduation.

A Mercedes may be flashier, but it also comes with a much bigger price tag, higher insurance cost, and pricier maintenance.

The verdict from the court of public opinion? Keep the Honda and maybe add a lesson in gratitude for free!

See more below... and read more here ➡️ Yahoo!