Hurricane season set to be another active one Don’t forget it starts June 1st

FILE PHOTO: How bad will hurricane season be this year?

I know the last thing we wanna hear or talk about is Hurricane season, but it officially starts again in less than 2 months!

It looks like another season of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic too, with a prediction of 17 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Unusually warm waters in the Atlantic will likely contribute to all this activity.

