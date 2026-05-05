How often do you walk the dog? It’s good for you too! Don’t want them turning the couch into a chew toy? Get ‘em outside!

If your dog starts spinning in circles the second you touch the leash, there’s a good reason for it! Walks are basically the highlight of their day.

Regular walks help dogs stay healthy, burn off energy and keep their minds engaged. Most vets recommend one or two walks a day, totaling anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes depending on your dog’s age, breed and energy level.

High-energy pups like Border Collies need more action, while laid-back breeds are perfectly content with a slower pace. And it’s not just about the steps... letting them sniff and explore is like scrolling social media for dogs, mentally speaking.

That said, life (and weather) happens. Skipping a walk now and then is totally fine, especially during extreme heat or storms.

Around these parts though, it’s not getting any cooler, so might wanna go first thing in the morning or at sun down if you don’t want your daily stroll turning into a survival mission!

Read more here ➡️ Chewy