How many Christmas TREES do you have in your home?

While the debate of when we should put up the Christmas tree is likely in the rearview mirror, we now ask the real holiday power question: how many trees do you have up in the house? Because turns out, one is rookie numbers!
A new poll says 71% of Americans are fully committed to Team Tree this year… and a surprising chunk of us are out here living that multi-tree lifestyle. Twenty percent of tree people aren’t stopping at one — they’re going for two or more.
That means about one in seven homes is officially a mini forest, including a bold 2% who said they’ve got more than three trees going at once. At that point, you’re not decorating — you’re curating an experience you should charge admission for!
Now don’t panic if you’re not Clark Griswold with a tree that “wouldn’t fit in your yard.”
You don’t need multiple full-size trees. Maybe you’ve got the big showstopper in the living room, a cute little tabletop tree in the kitchen and a sparkle tree in the bedroom for “vibes.” That all counts — and honestly, we fully support your Christmas multitasking.
The real question is… is there such a thing as too many trees — or do you just stop when you run out of outlets? 🎄
