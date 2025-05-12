How many bridesmaids did you have at your wedding? Bet it wasn’t this many!

A woman in the UK had more bridesmaids than some have guests at their wedding!

bridesmaids
By Mike Kruz

It’s a classic wedding problem: You start with two or three bridesmaids, but realize you didn’t want to leave out this person or that person... so that wedding party starts to grow... and grow...

A woman in Northern Ireland named Kathryn Stewart just got married, and she wound up with 95 BRIDESMAIDS next to the 8 groomsmen her new husband had!

Kathyn runs a dance studio, so she wanted to include ALL of her students and staff! One thing is for sure, the reception must’ve quite the party with 95 DANCERS. A DJ’s dream audience!

In case you’re wondering, that’s not even a record for the most bridesmaids, as that belongs to a woman named Tina Ackles, who got married in Tampa (of course!) in 2015... with 168 bridesmaids!

Check out a photo and more details below! ⬇️⬇️

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!