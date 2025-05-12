How many bridesmaids did you have at your wedding? Bet it wasn’t this many! A woman in the UK had more bridesmaids than some have guests at their wedding!

It’s a classic wedding problem: You start with two or three bridesmaids, but realize you didn’t want to leave out this person or that person... so that wedding party starts to grow... and grow...

A woman in Northern Ireland named Kathryn Stewart just got married, and she wound up with 95 BRIDESMAIDS next to the 8 groomsmen her new husband had!

Kathyn runs a dance studio, so she wanted to include ALL of her students and staff! One thing is for sure, the reception must’ve quite the party with 95 DANCERS. A DJ’s dream audience!

In case you’re wondering, that’s not even a record for the most bridesmaids, as that belongs to a woman named Tina Ackles, who got married in Tampa (of course!) in 2015... with 168 bridesmaids!

