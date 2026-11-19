How long do you need to recover from the Holidays? Eight days? Sounds like a longggg winter’s nap!

A new survey commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress found that holiday celebrators say they need an average of eight days to recover afterward.

Eight days! That’s not a nap; that’s a limited series. The Talker Research poll of 2,000 Americans also found that 63% described 2026 as exhausting.

Before your calendar fills up, save one evening for absolutely nothing.

No errands disguised as downtime. No “quick” project involving a ladder. You’re allowed to enjoy the holidays without needing a second holiday to recover from your performance in the first one.