How far are you willing to go to pick someone up? Everyone just trying to get home for the holidays!

Like so many others, I’ll be doing some traveling for the holidays, and that said, How far out of your way would you drive to pick up a loved one?

For some of us, it’s a quick run across town to scoop up family and friends for Thanksgiving. But for others? Forget the “quick trip”… we’re talking full-on road-warrior mode.

A new survey says the average person is willing to drive 172 miles out of their way just to pick someone up for the holidays. That’s about a three-hour highway cruise — totally worth it if it’s your boyfriend, girlfriend, bestie, or mom.

And if you’re doing that for your in-laws… listen, you deserve a medal, a parade AND the last slice of pumpkin pie. I kid... of course, but that pumpkin pie sure sounds delicious! 😉

Even wilder? 5% of people would go 700 miles — basically NYC to Chicago — just to make Thanksgiving happen. On average, the farthest people have ever driven to see someone for the holidays is 408 miles, and this year alone, drivers expect to spend 13 hours behind the wheel.

Eleven percent say they might crack 30 hours. And somehow… 57% of Americans are fine with all of it. They actually love the adventure of a holiday road trip.

So whether you’re taking I-95, I-75, or just cruising down the street, be safe, be patient and may your GPS never reroute you into chaos!

Source/to read more ➡️ Talker Research