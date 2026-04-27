How Big Is Your Wedding Guest list?

The current “average” amount of guests at a wedding is.. 117.

According to TheKnot.com:

The average size of a wedding is 117 people, according to The Knot Real Weddings Study, which surveyed roughly 10,000 US couples married in 2025.

On average, Gen Z couples have higher guest counts (129) compared to Millennials (112) and Gen X (90).

Location, seasonality and budget also play a role in guest count.

Sooo.. did you just get engaged? Are you planning a wedding?

What kind of vibe do you hope to have at your wedding?

Here are some stats and things to consider:

Wedding Guest List