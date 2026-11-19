The Holidays Have a Project Manager... it’s probably your sister! Somebody’s gotta keep things together this time of year!

Holiday party planning is more organized as hosts think of big groups

If you’re the person who remembers the gifts, organizes dinner and texts everybody their share of Mom’s present, this will sound familiar!

In a new Affirm-commissioned survey of 2,000 eldest or only daughters with siblings (a very specific segment of the country), 64% said they’re the ones who make the holidays happen. More than a quarter said the celebrations would fall apart without them. Hmm...

If that’s you, consider this permission to hand off an entire task, not just ask someone to “help.” And if that’s your sister, don’t text, “Let me know what you need.”

Offer to handle dessert, from buying it to washing the plate. She’s already managing enough people who apparently can’t locate a pie!