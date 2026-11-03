Holiday Menu At Starbucks

The new HOLIDAY menu starts on Thursday, Nov 5th!
Here are some of items to know about and try! 😋
New Holiday Drinks
- Tiramisu Velvet Latte & Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew
- Apple Pomegranate Refresher
Returning Holiday Drinks
- Peppermint Mocha (YES!)
- Caramel Brûlée Latte
- Sugar Cookie Latte
- Gingerbread Chai
Don’t forget there’s new holiday FOOD coming your way, too!
And here are some dates to remember:
- November 10: Glass Bearista Cold Cup (Surprise Box Edition) release.
- November 17: Red Cup Day (free reusable holiday cup with an eligible holiday drink purchase).
- December 1: Original Bearista cup collection return.
Find out all the info HERE: