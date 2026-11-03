Holiday Menu At Starbucks

The 2026 Holiday Village collection, Pike Place edition (Photo courtesy of Starbucks)
By Kristy Knight

The new HOLIDAY menu starts on Thursday, Nov 5th!

Here are some of items to know about and try! 😋

New Holiday Drinks

  • Tiramisu Velvet Latte & Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew
  • Apple Pomegranate Refresher

Returning Holiday Drinks

  • Peppermint Mocha (YES!)
  • Caramel Brûlée Latte
  • Sugar Cookie Latte
  • Gingerbread Chai

Don’t forget there’s new holiday FOOD coming your way, too!

And here are some dates to remember:

  • November 10: Glass Bearista Cold Cup (Surprise Box Edition) release.
  • November 17: Red Cup Day (free reusable holiday cup with an eligible holiday drink purchase).
  • December 1: Original Bearista cup collection return.

Find out all the info HERE:

Holiday Menu At Starbucks

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388