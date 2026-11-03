The new HOLIDAY menu starts on Thursday, Nov 5th!

Here are some of items to know about and try! 😋

New Holiday Drinks

Tiramisu Velvet Latte & Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew

Apple Pomegranate Refresher

Returning Holiday Drinks

Peppermint Mocha (YES!)

Caramel Brûlée Latte

Sugar Cookie Latte

Gingerbread Chai

Don’t forget there’s new holiday FOOD coming your way, too!

And here are some dates to remember:

November 10: Glass Bearista Cold Cup (Surprise Box Edition) release.

Glass Bearista Cold Cup (Surprise Box Edition) release. November 17: Red Cup Day (free reusable holiday cup with an eligible holiday drink purchase).

(free reusable holiday cup with an eligible holiday drink purchase). December 1: Original Bearista cup collection return.

Find out all the info HERE:

Holiday Menu At Starbucks