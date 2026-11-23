Holiday Drama? Grandma is taking your call! Dial-A-Granny is here!

If Thanksgiving has you wishing you could call somebody who knows how to fix both gravy and a family disagreement, there’s now a hotline for that!

Sheetz has launched “Dial-A-Granny” at 1-844-GRANNY1, with recorded holiday advice available around the clock through December 23.

Finally, a phone menu with some emotional support.

Today, November 23, Mama Lu is taking live calls from 5–6 p.m. Eastern about Thanksgiving cooking and family dynamics. Those calls will be recorded, so maybe give your troublesome relative a creative nickname.

Sometimes you don’t need another holiday checklist. You need somebody to tell you to eat something and stop worrying about the centerpiece!