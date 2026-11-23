NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) Actors Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Kate Winslet attend "The Holiday" premiere presented by Columbia Pictures & Universal Pictures at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 29, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

One of my personal favorite movies is.. The Holiday.

What an amazing, beautiful, fun & hopeful story. And can you imagine anyone but Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet being in those roles!?

It’s one of those movies that people TALK about afterwards - and can watch several times and not get bored. There’s always something new to discover about The Holiday - and another great line to share.

Soooo, get your friends together and get ready to celebrate THE HOLIDAY’s 20th Anniversary ON THE BIG SCREEN!

Here’s the info:

THE HOLIDAY in Theaters