A historic night on Wheel of Fortune!

Last night on Wheel of Fortune, history was made — and it came with a million-dollar smile! 😃

Christina Derevjanik from Stamford, Connecticut spun her way into the record books as the show’s biggest winner in 43 seasons, taking home a jaw-dropping $1,035,155 in cash, plus not one but two amazing trips — Montana and Tokyo. ✈️🐻🍣 Talk about a bonus round!

Christina is just the fourth contestant ever to hit the million-dollar mark and she’s the very first since Ryan Seacrest slipped into the host’s seat. (Okay, technically the fifth if you count Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where Melissa Joan Hart cashed in back in 2021 — but that was Sabrina-level magic!)

Her winning puzzle? The tricky little phrase “Pack of Coyotes” under the “Living Things” category. She nailed it, the confetti rained down and the audience went wild.

So next time you’re yelling at your TV because the contestant guessed “Q” instead of “R,” just remember — sometimes it really does pay off. A cool million-plus, a trip to the mountains, sushi in Tokyo… Christina just spun her way into Wheel history!

See the historic moment below! ⬇️⬇️