Heard of the “Cinderella Rule?” Don’t wanna turn into a pumpkin! A new relationship hack that might be worth trying

There are two kinds of people at night: the ones who plan it out… and the ones who swear it’ll just “happen naturally”… and somehow both end up scrolling their phones until midnight instead!

Enter the new relationship hack making the rounds: the “Cinderella Rule.” It’s basically a mutual cutoff time, say 10:30 pm, so if the mood strikes, great… but if not, nobody’s sacrificing sleep and turning into a cranky pumpkin the next day. Weirdly practical, right?

And honestly, it makes sense. Between work, kids, laundry and trying to remember what day it is, spontaneity can feel like a luxury. Setting a window takes the pressure off while still leaving room for a little spark.

Plus, if the “optimal” time is supposedly just under 24 minutes… you can still hit your bedtime like a responsible adult. Romantic and well-rested? That might be the real fairytale ending!

Read more here ➡️ Metro