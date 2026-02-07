Heading to a Big Game Party on Sunday? Let’s tackle those Super Bowl Squares! Some tips on selecting those squares

If you’re heading to a Super Bowl party this weekend, chances are you’ll find yourself staring at a big grid of numbers pretending you totally understand how Super Bowl Squares work.

It’s one of those traditions that somehow makes every touchdown feel personal — even if you don’t care who wins the game.

According to a new breakdown from TheTopicalFruit.com, not all squares are created equal. Since payouts are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of every quarter, certain numbers pop up way more often thanks to the way football scoring works.

That’s why 0, 3, 7, and 4 are considered the “golden numbers” — touchdowns, field goals, and extra points make those endings show up again and again.

On the flip side, if you draw a 2, 5, 8, or 9, you might want to lower expectations and focus more on the snacks. Scores that land on those numbers just don’t happen as often, making squares like 2/2, 5/5, or 8/8 the statistical long shots of the board.

The dream squares? 0/0, 7/0, 0/7, 3/0, and 0/3. Of course, part of the fun is that none of this guarantees anything — because every Super Bowl party has that one person who wins with the worst numbers imaginable.

So grab your square, grab some wings and remember: sometimes luck beats math when the game kicks off.

