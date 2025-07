Heading to the beach this weekend? Behave yourself! Do you practice any beach etiquette faux pas?

Most of us are classy and proper beach goers, according to a study from Beach.com, with 93% of those surveyed saying we “practice good beach etiquette,” even if 92% also admit to at least one bad beach habit!

Research finds our top 3 “most shameless beach behaviors” are peeing in the water (what?), drinking alcohol and taking sand or shells.

Wait... so I’m not supposed to take a pretty shell or 2 home as a souvenir? That’s weird.

