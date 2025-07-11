Having a hard time finding “the one”?

It’s something I know I’ve heard time and time again, it happens when you’re least expecting it or when you’re not looking or when you’re not trying so hard! And... when you’ve got YOUR life in order too!

I wanted to share this article from a relationship expert who says the biggest mistake people make is focusing too much on finding the right person instead of becoming the right person themselves. Evolving into a person that is attractive to their future match.

Gloria Lee, a relationship expert with two and a half decades of experience, says people should work on themselves first before dating. Makes sense, right?

Once we get can sort through childhood trauma and adulthood baggage and we are healed, that’s when we can put our best foot forward to enter a new relationship. Ya know, “best version” of ourself kinda thing. Like attracts like, etc.

The problem I have, is I feel like I’m CONSTANTLY working on myself and becoming a better version, so when do I find that special person? Or, maybe I’m too hard on myself?

