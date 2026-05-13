Have you heard of “car ranch?” We all have a few miscellaneous fries lodged between a seat, but definitely not eating those!

There are two kinds of people in this world: people who toss yogurt the day after the expiration date... and people with “car ranch.”

Apparently, one mom on Instagram discovered her 17-year-old daughter had been keeping a rogue ranch packet in the car for months and still cracked it open at dinner like it was a fine wine pairing.

Look, I keep a few power bars in my car for emergencies too, but shelf-stable snacks are where I draw the line. Condiments that have survived a Florida summer in the cupholder? That’s less “meal enhancement” and more biological experiment!

And honestly, the only thing worse than ranch might be car ranch. I’m a bleu cheese guy anyway... no ranch touching my wings, please.

If your dipping sauce has seen more temperature swings than your tires, it’s time to let it go. Some things belong in the fridge, not riding shotgun for six months!

Check out the video of the mom talking about her daughter’s interesting condiment choices ⬇️⬇️ below...