Have You Heard of the “Boomer Bad News Drop”? Can we please get some context or a warning next time?

If you’ve ever gotten a text from your parents that simply says, “Call me. It’s about Gary,” with absolutely ZERO context… congratulations, you’ve experienced the “Boomer Bad News Drop.”

Apparently, it’s a real thing where older relatives casually deliver what might be serious news like they’re reading a grocery list. One minute you’re ordering tacos, the next you’re learning Uncle Skip’s platelet count has “taken a turn.”

Therapists say many Boomers were raised to treat emotions like facts instead of conversations, so they skip the warm-up and head straight to the emotional jump scare. Meanwhile, their kids are on the other side of the phone with their heart in their throat.

And honestly? Younger generations are bonding over it online because we’ve all been there… trying to decode a random text that starts with, “It doesn’t look good,” like it’s the opening scene of a crime documentary!

More often than not, it turns out it was just the score of the baseball game!

Read more here ➡️ Huff Post