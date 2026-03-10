Have we been eating cereal WRONG all this time? An etiquette “expert” says yes

Apparently we’ve been eating cereal wrong our entire lives. At least according to etiquette expert William Hanson, who’s going viral for saying the proper way to eat cereal involves not one utensil… but two: a spoon and a fork.

Yes, really. His method? Hold the spoon in your dominant hand and a fork in the other, then use the fork to gently push runaway cereal flakes onto the spoon so nothing splashes or escapes the bowl. I have an idea... just don’t overflow the bowl with cereal and/or milk!

Of course, the internet has responded exactly how you’d expect, with equal parts confusion, laughter and outrage. Most people agree this feels less like etiquette advice and more like premium rage-bait.

Personally, if someone hands me a fork with my cereal, I’m assuming things have gone very wrong… or we’ve officially run out of things to argue about online! 🥣🍴

Read more here ➡️ NY Post