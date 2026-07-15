Have 5 Minutes for More Energy?

We all hear about getting steps in each day or moving our bodies as much as possible throughout the day - and yes this means during the workday too. So how do we do it? And what can motivate us to do it? Little by little, hour by hour. Goals.

AND 5 minutes can help! Laps around the office, get moving at your desk. It’s a simple “movement snack.” It can help with energy and productivity.

Sometimes I look out the studio window at the radio station and see people doing walks around the building at lunch. Team up with a co-worker or two. That could be fun as well.

Find out more HERE:

5 Minute Movement Snacks