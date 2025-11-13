Happy World Kindness Day!

It’s literally in the name — World KINDNESS Day.

The best part? You don’t need a secret handbook or a TED Talk to participate… you just have to be, well, kind.

Today’s the day people all over the world celebrate the good stuff — the smiles, the gestures, the tiny little moments that make someone else’s day easier. And with this thing going strong for almost 30 years, the World Kindness Movement has it down to a science: kindness doesn’t have to be big, dramatic, or Instagram-worthy. It can be simple. Easy. Right there in front of you.

And if you need inspiration, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation came through with ideas anyone can pull off before dinner.

Compliment the next three people you talk to. Write a sweet note to your kid’s teacher. Say “good morning” to that stranger in the elevator — even if neither of you have had coffee yet. Pick up that rogue Halloween candy wrapper blowing across the parking lot. Balance out the doom-scrolling by posting something positive. Leave a generous tip that makes a server smile. Or text a random friend just to say, “Hey, you’re awesome.”

Because on World Kindness Day, the little things aren’t little — they’re the whole point. Spread the good stuff today!

Read more here ➡️ RandomActsOfKindness.org