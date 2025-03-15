Happy Wife, Happy Life... some truth behind it! To be fair, it seems to go both ways

Fellas, we’ve heard the saying “happy wife, happy life” right? Most hubbies and boyfriends would likely nod their heads in agreement, but now there’s an actual study supporting this notion.

But, it’s not limited to the wife-husband dynamic, as new data finds that your partner’s good mood can lift your spirits and make you feel happier as well.

After analyzing a study of over 300 couples from Germany and Canada, a team of researchers found:

When one person was feeling happier than normal, it decreased their partner’s levels of cortisol - the stress hormone!

This was true even when the partner wasn’t in a great mood to begin with.

The effect was even stronger in couples who had been together for a long time and reported having higher levels of relationship satisfaction.

And the best part? The reverse isn’t necessarily true, meaning the researchers didn’t find that someone’s bad mood rubbed off on their partner and raised their partner’s cortisol levels.

