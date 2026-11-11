Happy Veterans Day... and thank you!

Every November 11th, I can’t help but to think of my Pop and Nana, my Grandpa, my Uncle Will, who’s buried at Arlington National Cemetery and the countless other veterans, both gone and still living amongst us today.

Their service makes this day personal for me. It also makes me think about how easy it is to take our freedoms for granted.

I get to sit down at a microphone for a living and speak my mind. I get to worship freely and vote for the people I want to represent me.

Those are just a few of our freedoms, because generations of people like my Pop, my Nana, my Grandpa, and my Uncle Will stepped up to defend them.

If there’s a veteran in your life, give them a call today. Tell them what their service means to you, and if they feel like sharing a story, give yourself a little extra time to listen.

And if you’ve served, thank you. I hope you know how much what you did, and still do, matters every single day!